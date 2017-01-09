From Priyanka Chopra to Sophie Turner: The worst dressed celebrities at the Golden Globes 2017

Priyanka Chopra, usually known for her impressive red carpet sartorial choices, seems to have failed to make the cut in her golden, Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline. Earlier, the Quantico actress had absolutely rocked the red carpet with her strapless Zuhair Murad gown and has managed to look every bit ravishing in her Jason Wu gown at the Emmys. Although she definitely doesn't come in the list of the worst dressed, too much of gold on her dress seems overwhelming and it could have used better fitting, and a cleverer play with sequins. (Source: AP)

Sophie Turner fails to impress in her Louis Vuitton outfit at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Source: AP)

Sarah Jessica Parker in her Vera Wang gown seemed as uncomfotable wearing it as the others seemed looking at her. Her maid-like hairstyle did no justice to salvaging her outift. (Source: AP)

Claire Foy is a pink sequinned custom gown designed by Erdem, although looked beautiful, could have used a little more fitting on the sleeves. The lavender ribbon to the sequins, she seemed overwhelmed. (Source: AP)

Felicty Jones, the sophisticated beauty seemed dressed for a prom dance in her Gucci sheer pink dress and an embellished bow belt. (Source: AP)

As much as the pale pink colour of her Iris Serban gown accentuated her beauty, Carrie Underwood seemed overshadowed by the ruffles on her outfit. (Source: AP)

With almost two decades of stunning looks on the red carpet, Natalie Portman has been a stunner when it comes to rocking red carpet and just like ever, wowed us in her canary yellow gown from Prada. But just that she has already set a benchmark, we were a tad disapointed. (Source: Reuters)