Emmy Awards 2017: Priyanka Chopra looks fierce in a stunning white Balmain feathered gown (see pics)

Priyanka Chopra made quite a splash at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday in a white feathered Balmain gown with crystal embellishments, looking fierce and with a complete don't-mess-with-me attitude, as she appeared for her second Emmy presentation at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Source: AP)

With her hair tied up in a sleek ponytail, hair stylist Danilo made sure this year's avatar was quite different from last year's when she had exuded a much softer look. This year though, she seemed in her Baywatch character of Victoria Leeds, as she rocked the red carpet and managed to impress fashion critics around the world. Make-up artist Pati Prema Dubroff further accentuated the look by opting for a cherry-red eyeshadow to give her eyes intensity, highlighting Chopra's high cheekbones, and finishing off with a deep cherry lipshade that Chopra usually prefers. (Source: AP)

Last year, though, Chopra made sure her first appearance at the star-studded ceremony at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards was a night to remember. She opted for an understated look as she wore a plain one-shouldered scarlet number by Jason Wu. With her hair neatly tied in a ponytail with a side part, the actress finished the look with a diamond ring and drop diamond earrings. Though she wore light make-up, her vibrant red lipstick gave the perfect highlight to her look. The 34-year-old "Quantico" star even twirled for the cameras in her flowing one-shouldered gown. (Source: AP)

The superstar who was there at the award ceremony last year to present an award, stole the show as soon as she arrived at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Source: AP)

Wearing a breezy gown with a long train, the star kept twirling not just at the red carpet but even on stage. Fans loved her twirling so much that they even dedicated the dancing emoji to her this appearance. (Source: AP)

Priyanka Chopra presented the award at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards with Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston.

The Emmy Awards, is considered television's biggest night. Even though she was not there to win an award, she made her presence felt at the ceremony with her impeccable style. (Source: Reuters)

Priyanka Chopra stunning look in the scarlet red dress received applauds from leading fashion magazines too.

With a radiant smile, hot red lips and just diamond drop earrings, the diva nailed the red carpet look last time.

This has not been the only time the Quantico actress owned a red carpet event. She's carried off vintage gowns with as much elegance and style as a six-yard sari. What shines through each time Chopra steps into the spotlight is the ease with which she carries off her varied sartorial stylings. A far cry from her initial awkward days of jeans and Tee that exuded a more tomboy-ish feel. So, as Chopra readies for the most-watched red carpet line-up of the year, here's a look at the diva's previous red carpet international appearances, including the Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown she wore at the Oscars.

Priyanka Chopra, who is known for her impeccable red carpet fashion statements, did not disappoint as she set the temperatures soaring at the 2017 Met Gala in a bold Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unbelievably long train. The thigh-high slit showing off black low-calf heeled booties worked wonders for the Baywatch star. Styled by the brilliant Cristina Ehrlich, the dramatic gown was teamed with statement Jennifer fisher earrings, her hair was done a top knot, not to take any attention away from that gorgeous neckline. (Source: Reuters)