Priyanka, Deepika, Sridevi: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 8 – Jan 14)

Hit: For the Golden Globes Instyle after party, Deepika Padukone chose a canary yellow Ralph Lauren gown. To be honest, the choice of colour was a little surprising as she is known for sticking to safe colours at red carpet events but we can’t be complaining here – she looked stunning. Also, we are glad that she experimented with her hairstyle and make-up. The diva ditched her famous and probably her favourite sleek, centre-parted hair for a very pretty retro-inspired wavy hairdo and it was gorgeous. The brown-hue make-up and soft smoky eyes, complemented her gown perfectly. (Source: Instagram/simplydeepikapadukone)

Hit: Sridevi was seen in a gorgeous burgundy jumpsuit by designer Swapnil Shinde and the actress looked like a true diva that she is. We love the fully sequined torso of the outfit with sparkly embellishments in the same hue. Here too, celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin worked her magic. She complemented her look with jewellery from Gehna Jewellers, a black glittery Alexander McQueen clutch, and a neat ponytail. (Source: Instagram/Eshaa Amiin)

Hit: At The Filmfare Awards pre-party, Sonam Kapoor was seen rocking a beautifully constructed black dress with dual texture. The dress is unlike anything we have seen, detailed with a keyhole in the centre-front of the outfit and complete with pockets, puffed sleeves and a high slit. We also love the styling with neat, pulled back hair, dainty danglers and black heels from Manolo Blahnik. (Source: Instagram/Filmfare)

Hit: Recently, Freida Pinto was spotted mixing it up like a boss in printed pants by Twelve Am:Pm with a constructed strapless top by Tanieya Khanuja. She layered this look with a Burberry trench coat. It’s interesting to see how celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri put together two prints with different aesthetics so well and styled her to perfection with silver pumps from LK Bennett for the pre-Golden Globes party. We would have never thought of pairing something like this on our own. This look has inspired us to try out more structures and patterns. (Source: Instagram/Tanya Ghavri)

Hit and miss: At the 74th Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka Chopra made quite an impact, glistening in gold. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, the actress wore a sequinned gown with a plunging neckline from Ralph Lauren and paired it with a stunning diamond neck piece by Lorraine Schwartz, oxblood lips and wavy hair. We think she did fine. (Source: File photo)

Hit: Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen in London promoting her Hollywood release xXx: Return of Xander Cage in a gorgeous blue Christopher Kane outfit with her wavy hair swept sideways from the middle. She teamed the look with sandals from Tamara Mellon. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, her hair and makeup was done by Daniel Bauer. There's nothing to fault here. (Source: Instagram/Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair)