HIT: For her travelling style, Kangana Ranaut picked a hand-woven linen sari from Anavila, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. However, instead of going with some ethnic footwear or heels that befit the six-yard wonder, Ranaut chose to wear a pair of lavender flat shoes from Tods. We like how the lovely colour went nicely with the soft grey of her outfit, with the shoes maintaining the comfort quotient at the same time. Carrying a brown trench coat from Burberry, the actor was all set to embrace the chill. As much as we love her outfit, her hairstyle was something that got us hooked this time. Though a sari is usually complemented with a chic updo like a chignon or loose hair, the actor sported quirky space buns. We think they were cute and worked well with her attire. The actor rounded off her look with a dash of pink on the lips, nerdy glasses and a lavender bag. (Source: File Photo)