8 / 25

MISS: Deepika Padukone’s red carpet look fell a bit flat, when the actor stepped out wearing a metallic golden creation from Monisha Jaising. The off-shoulder corset gown did not have any sharp cuts or structures and gave a lanky appearance to the actor. The thigh-high slit, which was meant to give a hint of sultriness, only highlighted the trailing gown that looked like a pool of champagne. We think stylist Shaleena Nathani could have picked a better outfit. Although we love the actor’s sleeve game, we think the balloon sleeves on her gown looked awkwardly puffed up and failed to add any grace to her attire. Accessorising with chic black earrings, Padukone rounded out her look with strappy heels. This time the dewy sheen artist Sandhya Shekar gave the actor clashed with her glittery attire and we think it was failed to give the actor a fresh or striking look. We believe hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori was going for a mussed up chignon, but the result looked like it was hastily put up. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani)