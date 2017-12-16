HIT: Anushka Sharma is the perfect example of the quintessential Sabyasachi bride decked in traditional uncut diamond bridal jewellery with heavy mathapith and nath and, of course, a gorgeous, delicately hand-embroidered yet elaborate ensemble. Wearing a customised pale pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours, Sharma looked ethereal. The embellished choli with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads with multicolour floral motif was delicate and exuded finesse. Sharma also wore bridal jewellery from Sabyasachi’s Heritage Jewellery collection and it was equally stunning. The handcrafted choker, jhumkas and the mathapith flaunted uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls. She also donned a choker of uncut diamonds, a signature Sabyasachi design that personifies his love of making jewellery in an old-fashioned way. Paired with complementing blush pink and peach roses, she couldn’t have looked prettier. Maintaining a nude palette, she went with dewy make-up, light gloss on the lips and a simple bindi, rounding off her bridal look. (Source: sabyasachiofficial)