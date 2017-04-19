Go bold in backless: Take inspiration from Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood divas

It's summer, and the season calls for more risque and bold style statements... And, going backless seems like a terrific idea! From low cut dresses to triangular cut-outs, there are diverse backless trends that you can go for. So, why not take a little inspiration from the Bollywood celebrities for your fashion wardrobe. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut, take a look at B-Town beauties as they flaunt their super toned back in these designer dresses. (Source: File Photo/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a Vera Wang sequined dress with shades of gold and silver as she walked the red carpet of People's Choice Awards in 2016. Her crossed backless straps give an edge to her look! (Source: File Photo)

Ravishing in red, Deepika Padukone looked beautiful in a red Ralph & Russo backless gown and jewellery from Anmol. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked her sultry best in a black backless at Karan Johar’s bash. Looking comfortable, the actress left her hair loose and decided to sport a sans-make-up look. Teaming the outfit with a pair of heels, Khan carried a small sling bag as an accessory. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut won hearts when she sported the Fendi separates from the SS17 collection along with Tom Ford pumps. We think the stripy cotton jacket with wide sleeves and a cut-out back is a beauty. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor was absolutely divalicious in a sweeping emerald green Michael Costello gown. And the backless cape-like design will stun you! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Graceful in a backless gown, Shilpa Shetty complemented her look with a 90's style bun and a clutch. The pleats at the back create quite an interesting twist in the attire. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a blue backless thigh high slit gown! Nude Ankle-strap sandals finished off her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani looked lovely in a backless green gown designed by Michelle Mason. She completed her look with jewellery from Jet Gems and Anmol Jewellers. Curly hair, glossy make-up and footwear from Intoto rounded off her look. (Source: Disha Patani/Instagram)

Donning a grey gold short dress with the stunning backless design by Hemant & Nandita, Taapsee looked stylish. The actress wore black boots and black sheer leggings with the dress. (Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)