Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma: Bollywood beauties are slaying the cold-shoulder trend and how

Cold-shoulder tops are all the rage right now. From Bollywood celebs to your next-door fashionista, everybody can be seen embracing this trend. What’s evident from a number of public appearances is that Ileana D’Cruz is also a big fan of this style. The Mubarakan actor was seen in a feminine all-black number from SR Store. The beautiful lace halter neck dress with cold-shoulder details was styled well with a pair of black sandals and oversized gold hoop earrings by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi. We love everything about this look, starting from her breezy and elegant outfit to her hair in a ponytail and fresh-faced make-up.(Source: Instagram/filmyshotreal)

When it comes to fashion, Priyanka Chopra is a slayer. The actress has been seen giving us a number of fashion inspirations and adding another one to the long list is the beauty in a trendy belted grey pantsuit with cold-shoulder details. The boxy suit with a plunging neckline detail from Public School looks amazing on her. We love how celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich styled it with a pair of sleek black heels. Also, the neat low bun with a sleek side-parting and berry lips added a nice touch to her look. A nice pair of studs might have made a difference but she still managed to carry it off sans jewellery. (Source: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Huma Qureshi looked unbelievably adorable in this bright, cheery cold-shoulder yellow dress from Asos. The pair of fuschia pink earrings from Crimson and the wispy hairdo only added to her appearance. Even those nude heels from Christian Louboutin were perfect. Just perfect! (Source: Sanjana Batra/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has been setting high standards when it comes to flaunting the six-yards. The actress looked lovely in a cotton count muslin sari by design duo Swati and Sunaina. Ranaut gave a fresh twist to her sari look by paring it with a cold-shoulder blouse with ruffled sleeves. The actor, who has always opted for quirky shoe options with saris, ditched heels and wore belle shoes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was spotted in a beautiful summery number by Swati Vijaivargie and we just fell in love with the pristine look. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the cold-shoulder printed outfit did justice to her petite frame. Nude strappy heels and silver danglers from House of Shikha rounded off her look. (Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Karisma Kapoor was spotted in a Manish Malhotra number with a cold-shoulder cut and a beautiful back. The floral embroidery in marsala and burnt green on the white gown was just mindblowing and we think she wore it well. She finished the look with a bun and a shade of red for her lips. (Source: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor looked gorgeous in this outfit by Arpita Mehta picked out by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi. Trust Kapoor to follow international trends even when she is going desi. The actress in this bright outfit by Arpita Mehta which featured the cold-shoulder trend but also had golden latkans at the hemline of the top looked lovely. A pair of earrings from Amrapali Jewels and a golden clutch from Michael Kors accessorised the look. Her make-up was kept simple with a dewy sheen and a pretty pink lip shade. Perfect! (Source: Instagram/Arpita Mehta)

Deepika Padukone is quite the stunner in a black cold-shoulder flared top and flared pants, both from Milly and spiked Outhouse earrings. This look is something similar to the one she pulled off during xXx: Return of Xander Cage premiere. She looked good with with her hair pulled back in a pseudo wet look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We spotted Nargis Fakhri head-to-toe in a Marks & Spencer outfit. The actress paired it with a smart pair of tan sandals from Charles & Keith and jewellery from Accessorize. We love this day look as it is a brilliant mix of classic and modern and even you can carry it off really well! The floral cold-shoulder top paired with white ankle grazing crisp pants and tan sandals looks really trendy. And we think hairstylist Zoey Quinny did a good job here with the cool updo, otherwise the charm of the top would have been lost on us. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ileana D'Cruz was seen wearing a dreamy summer gown that had everything working for her. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi who curated this look definitely knows what’s good for the dusky beauty and used it well by picking this stunning number from Deme By Gabriella. The cold-shoulder dress with the thigh-high slit which was cinched at the waist ticked all the right boxes in the trends department. Beautiful earrings from Minerali and sleek metallic heels from Steve Madden complemented her look. Celebrity make-up artist Divya Chablani gave her a gorgeous dewy look to go with the lovely dress while celebrity hairstylist Sheetal Khan pulled her hair into a top knot. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It's true when Shruti Haasan said that she likes comfort over style. The actress was seen at a party in a red asymmetric Gauri and Nainika dress with nude sandals and a white Chanel bag. The thing here is, she looks equally stylish in the cold-shoulder dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma was seen rocking a skirt-and-a-top combo.The printed, halter-neck cold-shoulder top, which she paired with a blue and white stripe high-waisted, calf-length skirt, both from Hemant and Nandita looked lovely on her. Tan and orange heels, cascading curls and nude make-up was what she opted for to complete the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Most people opt for soothing hues and prefer to keep away from black during summers but when it comes to celeb style, nothing is predictable. In a country that swears by Bollywood fashion, the likes of Sonam Kapoor has been setting major fashion goals. Recently, the Neerja actress surprised us all when she stepped out in an all-black casual avatar. Keeping it real, Kapoor picked a cold-shoulder anti-fit top over a pair of jeggings which rested over the ankles. She accessorised it with an oversized handbag, slip-on sandals and a pair of round sunnies. We think she did good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)