Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut: Fashion hits and misses of the week (April 16 – April 22)

HIT: Priyanka Chopra went for a slightly bold look in a peach-pink gown designed by J Mendel. With a keyhole accentuating her cleavage, the attire was embellished with gold geometric patterns. Poker straight hair and natural make-up rounded off her look with the figure-hugging gown. (Source: AP)

HIT: Alia Bhatt looked ravishing in a a solid red Christian Dior gown. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Bhatt completed her look with her hair tied up into a neat bun and kept her make-up by Puneet B Saini minimal yet classy with a red lipstick to go with her gown. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

HIT: Kangana Ranaut sashayed down the ramp in a custom Liva creme fabric SS gown and corset designed by Swapnil Shinde. Styled by Ami Patel, she accented it with her signature curls in shades of golden and brown. The actress wore golden stilettos with the thigh high slit gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Stunning onlookers in a summer fresh printed maxi from Deme by Gabriella, Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it cool and casual for her mom's 50th birthday bash. Her attire had long ruffled sleeves, and the actress added zing to it with a turquoise glitter clutch and glossy lip. Her natural tousled tresses rounded off her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: With a dash of elegance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore an Anju Modi lehenga. She accented it with a midnight blue embroidered jacket, kamalkari dupatta and a pair of danglers. Even as she looked good, we weren't quite impressed with the simple styling. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: We spotted Katrina Kaif at Farhan Akhtar's house in a flowy printed gown. Even without any make-up or accessories, she looked stunning! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Vaani Kapoor was spotted in an Anamika Khanna ensemble at an event. To accent the printed hem dress, she added an embroidered floor-sweeping cape with it. Metallic sandals, poker straight tresses and a natural touch up rounded off her look. (Source: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)

HIT: Athiya Shetty sported cool blue denim separates from the House of Masaba. The slip dress and printed jacket are perfect for the summers. She carried it off with a Louis Vuitton sling back and a pink lip shade. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Saiyami Kher wore a backless red ensemble embroidered in white at the Dada Saheb Awards. The actress wore her hair in a bun and accented it with white ear tops. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Pooja Hegde won hearts in an off-white lehenga from JADE by Monica and Karishma. The backless choli added the much needed drama to the attire and the actress' bronze touch up and matching earrings rounded off the look. (Source: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

MISS: Pulling off a plain Jane look, Priyanka Chopra was spotted in an all-white outfit at the airport. She paired the attire with tinted glares in shades of brown and brown strappy sandals. Her point straight hair and natural make-up rounded off her look. We feel she could have added some colours to her attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Prachi Desai looked stylish in a black full-length gown. Accenting it with a red sling bag, she kept it natural with tousled tresses. (Source: Varinder Chawla)