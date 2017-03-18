Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu: Fashion hits and misses of the week (March 12 – March 18)

Hit and miss: Sporting a glittery grey Diesel outfit, Anushka Sharma’s look is perfect for a disco ball. She wore it with simple grey peep-toe boots and matched it with black nail paint. Smokey eyes and nude lips done by celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini suited her well. Yianni Tsapatori gelled her hair together and kept the ends wavy. However, we think the hairstyle is a bit of a downer here. (Source: Instagram/Allia Al Rufai)

Hit: Donning an off-shoulder Alexis Mabille dress, Vaani Kapoor looked ravishing. Stylist Mohit Rai kept the look simple yet classy for Kapoor with a neckpiece from Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery. She accented it with smokey eye make-up, bold brows and a dash of blush on her cheeks. We think she looked stunning at the Femina Beauty Awards in the dress. (Source: Instagram/Vaani Kapoor)

Hit: Looking sultry and stylish, Bipasha Basu stunned onlookers in white. She opted for a white House of Milk jumpsuit for the day and gave us just the right summer vibes with her outfit. Shyamli Arora styled her in sparklers from Aurelle by Leshna Shah and a netted white jacket. (Source: Instagram/Bipasha Basu)

Hit: Anushka Sharma flaunted a floral Sabyasachi lehenga with a sheer black choli embellished with gota work and a bold borderline with much class and poise. Allia Al Rufai kept the styling simple and sober with parted midway, hair tied in a sleek bun. (Source: Instagram/Allia Al Rufai)

Hit: At 'Badrinath ki Dulhania' success party hosted by co-star Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt was seen rocking separates. The actress picked a velvet camisole and printed pants from H&M and Topshop. She complemented the look with a black sling bag from Anya Hindmarch, gold sandals from Saint Laurent, minimal make-up and gorgeous soft curls. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Walking the red carpet or slogging it in casuals — Priyanka Chopra knows how to slay in stunning attires every time she steps out. The actress — who is making waves in the West with her TV show Quantico and her stint in Baywatch — was recently spotted on The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon. Flirting with fashion in a mini skirt, she donned a Fendi attire perfect for the summer-spring collection in 2017. She coordinated her dress and accessories and looked like a bundle of joy in blue! The 34-year-old wore matching blue pumps with the dress. Cristina Ehrlich styled the actress in a Samurai topknot and gave her a slightly heavy kohled look. (Source: Instagram/Cristina Ehrlich)

Hit: Shilpa Shetty is always on the top of her fashion game — whether it calls for donning a casual dress or dolling up for a high profile event. From saris to evening gowns and western wears, the actress-turned-author knows how to pull off any kind of outfit with panache. And her latest look in an off-shoulder lace top is no exception. Recently, the lady paired a lace top with a stylish banarasi-draped skirt from Amoh by Jade. Complementing the gold detailing on the skirt with neutral jootis, her stylist Sanjana Batra picked an exquisite silver coin-chain choker. Her signature middle parted hair rounded the look. (Source: Instagram/amoh_byjade)

Hit: While at a soirée, Taapsee Pannu was seen in a gorgeous mini by Samatvam which she paired with strappy Intoto sandals. We love the fuss-free look but a pair of statement earrings or bracelet could have made a lot of difference. Nevertheless, she looked good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kriti Sanon looked like a million bucks in a gorgeous teal green bow blouse with mint blue pants, both from Lola By Suman B. A wispy hairdo and minimal make-up for the seventies-inspired look was perfect. (Source: Varinder Chawla)