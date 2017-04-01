Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha: Fashion hits and misses of the week (March 26 – April 1)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra got together with the entire cast of Baywatch for the promotion of the film at Las Vegas CinemaCon and even though there were other celebs present, the only person who caught our attention was her. Dressed in a black dress with the edgy asymmetrical cuts and hemline, Chopra looked quite the diva. She accessorised it well with a pair of black ankle length boots and lovely drop-earrings. Her hair was styled perfectly in beach waves and her make-up was kept simple with a soft blush of pink on her cheeks, softly highlighted eyelids and a brown lip shade. We think she looked perfect, no complaints here. She is on a roll, we say. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra_beauty)

Hit: It’s no news that Malaika Arora Khan is one of the most stylish ladies of Bollywood. The actress has over the years redefined tres chic dressing. Recently, we spotted Khan up and about at an exhibition in Mumbai and as expected it wasn’t any different this time around too. Khan stepped out in a fresh off the runway look from Abraham and Thakore’s collection. The outfit included a white shirt, a sari style pleated maxi skirt and a matching bolero jacket. With hair tied up in a centre-parted ponytail, the fashionista accessorised her look with heavy kohled eyes and a pair of silver earrings. We think she looked lovely. (Source: Instagram/manekaharisinghani)

Hit: Sonakshi Sinha is really working some magic here for Noor promotions. Recently, the actress taped for an episode of ‘Nach Baliye’ and she actually gave us some major fashion goals with her ‘old Hollywood glamour’ inspired look. Sinha looked like a true diva in a full sequined, halter neck gown by Manish Malhotra. The actress who isn’t afraid to experiment anymore as per her own admission even flaunted a thigh-high slit. She opted for gorgeous cascading waves and black strappy heels from Dune London to complement the look. We think it’s the perfect choice. (Source: Instagram/Mohit Rai)

Hit: Taapsee Pannu impressed us in her monochrome avatar. For the promotional rounds of ‘Naam Shabana’, the actress decided to go the casual yet chic way in a corset-inspired blouse featuring cutout sleeves and a pair of wide legged pants, both from Vizyon. With side-swept hair, she paired it with simple black strappy heels and minimal make-up. (Source: Instagram/devs213)

Hit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a crisp white sari which she styled with a bun with mogra around it, smokey eyes and a soft lip shade. We love everything about this look! Perfect for summers, don't you agree? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Wearing a beautiful Georges Chakra Spring 2016 couture gown, Alia Bhatt channelled some major princess-y vibes. The rose lace strapless floral embroidered corset bodice with pastel silk threads and a pink embroidered ball gown skirt looked really lovely on her. The gown is a beauty – it’s like stating the obvious – but we also love how she styled it well with minimal make-up and unkempt hair. The idea to go sans jewellery was a good one. (Source: Instagram/shnoy09)

Hit: Aditi Rao Hydari scorched the red carpet in a gorgeous striped metallic gown by Amit Aggarwal from his latest collection. The gown with a V-neck line and high-low hem with a structural skirt was complemented with a matching pair of sandals and gold earrings with black stone work. Her make-up was kept minimal with a hint of pink lip shade. She managed to work it well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Disha Patani looked breathtaking in a velvet structured gown by Swapnil Shinde. The retro-inspired hairdo worked well with the gown. A diamond and ruby statement necklace and ring rounded her look. She couldn't have done better! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: We don't know what Shriya Saran was thinking but nothing about this looked worked. The Gaurav Gupta sari didn't make it to our must-have list and definitely not the dramatic, sculptural blouse. And we wish she would have hidden that drawstring well. Major blunder! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Gracing the red carpet at Hello Hall of Fame Awards in Mumbai was Katrina Kaif in a red Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gown. The Jagga Jasoos actress did full justice to the strapless gown which came with a structured peplum waist and a plunging neckline with sheer panels. As usual, Kaif kept her styling minimal, with a fresh dewy face of make-up, defined eyes and a simple half-up, half-down hairdo. She accessorised her gown with Jimmy Choo shoes and a ruby ring from Gehna Jewellers. We think a wispy updo would have looked better here but we can't deny that she worked this look as well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)