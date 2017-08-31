Princess Diana 20th death anniversary: Remembering the royal’s impeccable style quotient

Thousands of admirers of Princess Diana paid tributes with flowers, posters and images at the gates of Kensington Palace as the UK today marked the 20th death anniversary of the "people's princess". The princess lived here for more than 15 years after her separation and then divorce from Prince Charles, the heir to Britain's throne. On the occasion of her 20th death anniversary, let us take a look at her impeccable style quotient.

In this photo dated June 3, 1997, Princess Diana arrived at the Royal Albert Hall for a gala performance of Swan Lake, as patron of English National Ballet. It was one of her last public engagements, just two months before she died. Dressed in a short, powder blue fitted dress by French designer Jacques Azagury, she looked lovely. (Source: AP)

In this photo dated 1996, Princess Diana attended a party at the Serpentine Gallery in London. It was the same day that Charles admitted he was unfaithful to her during a TV interview. Her appearance in this figure-hugging, low cut, off-the-shoulder little black outfit was dubbed as her revenge dress. (Source: AP)

In this photo dated February 21, 1996, Princess Diana (L) was seen having dinner with good friend Jemima Khan. During the solo visit to Pakistan, Diana stepped out in a series of delicate traditional salwar kameez, causing fashion experts to predict a rise in their popularity in high street stores. (Source: AP)

In this photo dated August 9, 1987, Princess Diana was seen posing with her sons, Princes Harry, front, and William, on the steps of the Royal Palace on the island of Mallorca, Spain, where the British Royal family was on holiday with the Spanish King Juan Carlos and his family. For the casual outing, the royal wore a yellow pant suit which she styled with gold earrings and matching ballet shoes. (Source: AP)

Princess Diana made heads turn at the White House when she stepped out in this iconic off-shoulder, body-hugging, midnight-blue silk velvet gown and swept around the room with John Travolta while Ronald and Nancy Reagan watched admiringly. (Source: Agency photo)

In this photo dated June 2, 1997, Princess Diana, arrived at Christie's Auction house in London in a body-hugging white lace dress to attend a private viewing and reception in aid of AIDS Crisis Trust and The Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund. (Source: AP)

In this photo dated June 18, 1997, Mother Teresa, left, is seen saying goodbye to Princess Diana after receiving a visit from her in New York. The royal met privately for 40 minutes with Mother Teresa at The Missionaries of Charity in the South Bronx section of New York in a simple white suit and cap-toed pumps. (Source: AP)

In this photo dated July 20, 1997, Princess Diana makes for a pretty picture while on the quay of the residence of Mohamed Al Fayed in Saint Tropez, French Riviera in a monochrome monokini. The English beauty who was far ahead of her times and had an extensive beachwear wardrobe, was probably the first one to break the royal protocol of wearing clothes which were considered modest for royalty. (Source: AP)

In this photo dated July 9, 1986, Prince Charles with Princess Diana and their sons Prince Harry, lower left and Prince William, are seen seated on the steps during a photo call at the Marivent Palace, in Palma de Mallorca. The royal wore a beautiful flowy, one-shouldered, tie-knot shoulder detail gown for the occasion. (Source: AP)