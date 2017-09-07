Prince George looks adorably shy on first day of school with father Prince William

Prince George was accompanied by his father Prince William, on his first day at Thomas's Battersea. The two future kings walked to the school entrance hand-in-hand before the 4-year-old was greeted by senior teacher Helen Haslem, who introduced him to the other children. (Source: AP Photo)

Prince William looks on as Prince George is greeted by Helen Haslem - the head of the lower school on his first day of school. (Source: AP Photo)

Prince George holds the hands of Prince Williams and Helen Haslem - the head of the lower school while walking upto his school. (Source: AP Photo)

Prince William's pregnant wife Kate was too ill with morning sickness Thursday to take young Prince George to his first day of school. She is once again stricken with hyperemesis gravidarum, the severe nausea and dehydration that affected her first two pregnancies. (Source: AP Photo)

The 4-year-old clutches Prince William's hand as he arrives on his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, London. (Source: AP Photo)

Prince George is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. (Source: AP)

William later said that George's first day at school had been a success. (Source: AP Photo)

"It went well,'' he said at a reception. ``There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children — so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one.'' (Source: AP Photo)

Prince George wore his navy uniform while his father held his bag as he arrived on his first day. (Source: AP Photo)

Prince George seemed a bit more timid than usual as he approached the school gates. He is to be known as George Cambridge to his classmates at the exclusive school in south London. (Source: AP Photo)