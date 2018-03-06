1 / 7

People usually drink water whenever they are thirsty or after a meal. But the most effective time to drink water is on an empty stomach, that is as soon as you wake up in the morning, even before brushing or before having a heavy meal. From boosting the metabolism to removing unwanted toxins from our body, its has numerous benefits, which are good for our overall health. Here we have listed out 7 advantages of drinking water on an empty stomach:



It can help get rid of the accumulated waste in the body and enables faster absorption of nutrients. It further protects and hydrates the vital organs and helps in proper functioning of the body. (Source: File Photo)