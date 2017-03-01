Preparing for exams? Here’s what to eat to improve memory, reduce stress

With exams around the corner, there's a lot of stress on both children and parents. What you eat can actually make a difference on how you cope with stress. Studies suggest that what you eat can affect your mood, alter stress levels, irritability and promote calmness. Further, it has been reported that unhealthy meals can increase stress levels. Another study indicates that students under the influence of academic examination stress show significant increase in food intake, high fat and sugary snacks, which can be counter-productive. Here's what you can include in your child's diet to improve memory and reduce stress. Take a look. (Text: Ishi Khosla/Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Increase your intake of Vitamin C: Choose adequate amount of fresh fruits and vegetables like amla, citrus fruits, tomatoes, green peppers, green leafy vegetables, kiwi, broccoli, and strawberries to ensure good vitamin C status. (Text: Ishi Khosla/Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Omega 3 fatty acids have more benefits than you think: Omega 3 fatty acids found in fish, mustard oil, mustard seeds, methi, urad dal, rajma, soybeans, lobia, walnuts, bajra, and flaxseeds (alsi) are good for brain as well as good skin and heart health. Flaxseeds are the richest plant source of omega 3 fats. (Text: Ishi Khosla/Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Have enough of food rich in Vitamin B and Zinc: Minimise intake of white flour, white rice, sweetened beverages and sugar. Choose whole grains like oats, barley, brown rice and whole wheat; pulses, nuts and seeds, low fat dairy, seafood, lean meats, and wheat germ to ensure adequate intake of vitamin B and zinc. (Text: Ishi Khosla/Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Antioxidants are helpful: Antioxidants like vitamin A, E and C found in natural foods like eggs, carrots, brocolli, fish, nuts, green leafy vegetables and fruits reduce the cell damage in the brain. (Text: Ishi Khosla/Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Fluids is a must: Drink plenty of fluids and remain well hydrated. Green tea, jasmine tea and cammomile tea help calm the mind. (Text: Ishi Khosla/Photo: Thinkstock Images)