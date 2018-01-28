1 / 9

Before the big night of the Grammy's kicks in, the world saw Hollywood celebrities step out on the red carpet for 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons, which was held at Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. From Priyanka Chopra, Katie Holmes to Chrissy Teigen and Agueda Lopez, the stars left the onlookers gaping with their stunning outfits and interesting style statements. Check out the pictures of the dramatic ensembles and celebrities that graced the red carpet at the gala. (Source: AP)