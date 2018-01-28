2018 Pre-Grammy Gala: Priyanka Chopra, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen shine at the red carpet
No Comments.
Best of Express
- SportsIn 2018, Roger Federer turns 20
- Time hasn't come for any rethink on AFSPA: Army chief General Rawat
- Kasganj violence: Both sides had Tricolour, fight was over right of way
- PM Modi's Mann ki Baat address: Women empowerment, achievers take centre stage
- CitiesMan dies after being sucked into MRI machine, CM Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh compensation
- EntertainmentPadmaavat box office collection day 3: The Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 80 crore
- EntertainmentKarthik Srinivasan's calendar: Shruti Haasan, Taapsee Pannu channel Hollywood legends
- EntertainmentIs Bigg Boss 7 contestant Elli AvrRam dating cricketer Hardik Pandya?
- EntertainmentSRK, Ranveer, Anushka and Alia set the stage on fire at International Customs Day event
- SportsIPL auction 2018 ends; Stokes most expensive
- SportsIPL Auction: Complete list of players sold and unsold
- SportsRoger Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi Mix 2S with bezel-less display to launch ahead of MWC 2018: Report
- TechnologyNokia 10 leaked sketch suggests rotating penta-lens camera setup, expected to launch at IFA 2018
- TechnologyGoogle Clips AI camera now up for pre-order, shipping starts February 27
- She’s got a ticket to ride: Meet the troop of women bus conductors in Uttar Pradesh