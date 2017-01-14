These are the world’s 10 must-visit cities of 2017

The year 2017 has only started, and most of us can barely think of getting out of our blankets in the biting cold. But for those suffering from wanderlust, 2017 is another year to explore more of the world. From quaint towns, beautiful beaches to busy, colourful streets, the love for travelling can take people to unheard lands. And just so it becomes easy for you to sort out where to head off to, this year, Lonely Planet — travel advisor, has released its list of ten cities that are a must-visit in 2017. From Portugal's Lisbon to Bordeaux in France, exotic travel destinations that boast of beautiful architecture, museums, beaches and ruins are in the list. Has your city made it to the list? Click through to find out. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

10. Portland, Oregon: Portland, Oregon: The largest city in Oregon is known for its eco-friendliness, sprawling public parks, bicycle lanes and bridges. Portland is famous for its coffee houses and microbreweries. Its culture that includes thriving theatre, art and music scene is an exciting attraction for locals and tourists alike. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

9. Moscow, Russia: Moscow, Russia: The city is known for its famous landmarks like Lenin’s Mausoleum, St. Basil’s Cathedral and its onion-shaped domes and the interesting State Historical Museum's wide variety of collections. (Thinkstock Images)

8. Lisbon, Portugal: The coastal capital city is home to beautiful pastel-colored buildings, Ponte 25 de Abril suspension bridge and Tagus Estuary, National Azulejo Museum displays 5 centuries of decorative ceramic tiles. Just outside Lisbon is a string of Atlantic beaches, from Cascais to Estoril. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

7. Seoul, South Korea: Known for its huge modern skyscrapers, pop culture, modern technology subways, the city is just as much popular for its serene and peaceful Buddhist monasteries, colourful street markets and palaces. Gyeongbokgung Palace, Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Jogyesa Temple - a site of ancient locust and pine trees are popular landmarks. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

6. Pistoia, Italy: The city is located in Italy's Tuscany and is home to many Renaissance era masterpieces, art and beautiful, ancient ruins. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

5. Ohrid, Macedonia: Situated on the hills of Lake Orhid's shores, the city is known for its medieval spellbinding churches, majestic ruins, monasteries and the quaint traditional red-tiled roof houses. The Samoil’s Fortress, known to be hundreds of years old, is a popular landmark here. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

4. Mérida, Mexico: The city has a rich colonial and Mayan heritage. A 16th-century mansion called Casa de Montejo, is a popular landmark of its colonial architecture. Its Plaza de la Independencia, bordered by the fortress like Mérida Cathedral and white limestone Iglesia de la Tercera Orden, beautiful churches of the colonial era, were built using relics from ancient Mayan temples. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

3. Los Angeles, USA: The city is popular as the nation's hub of film and television industry. If you are a lover of all things Hollywood, then the iconic Hollywood sing, majestic Paramount Pictures, Warner Brothers and Universal studios, the Walk of Fame, Hollywood Boulevard etc., will awe you. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

2. Cape Town, South Africa: Cape Town's slowly roating cable cars, sweeping city views, thriving harbor and boats make it a beautiful city to be in. The port city, located on South Africa's southwest coast, is home to the prison that once held Nelson Mandela. The prison is now a popular museum. (Source: Thinkstock Images)