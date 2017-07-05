International Bikini Day 2017: 11 popular bikini destinations all across the world

Few attires are as effortlessly sexy as a bikini. The swimwear does reveal and yet quite not. Several women have donned it, and needless to say the looks have become iconic over the years. July 5 is International Bikini Day, and it is only fitting that the quintessentially sexy attire is celebrated and given its due. And if you are wondering what are the places you can go to, flaunting your perfect bikini body then we have you covered. We bring to you 11 such beaches around the world that will perfectly complement the delectable swimwear you are planning to wear.



Seychelles, Africa: A vacationer’s dream, Seychelles is an ultimate destination that boasts of tall stumbling plants, unflawed sea shores and blissful lagoons. This virtual paradise is home to some of the perfect beaches covered in white sands and rolling seas. Anse Source d’Argent is the most popular beach around here.

Virgin Islands, United States: Virgin Islands might not be a popular travel spot, but this place is a paradise for anyone looking for a perfect bikini destination. With bluer than blue water, clearer than clear sky and finer than fine sand, the St. John Beach should definitely be on your bikini (bucket) list.

Mykonos, Greece: Greek Isles have been raging through the list of top travel destinations in the world for the last few years. One of these Isles is Mykonos and the most popular beach around this town is the Paradise Beach. Living up to its name, this beach brags some beautiful bikini bodies along with beach bars, old-fashioned shops and nightclubs.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: The amazing beaches in Rio have set a benchmark for all the other beach destinations in the world. These incomparable beaches are not only a treat but a visual therapy. Head to Ipanema Beach to discover serene beauty and of course, the most charming bikini clad goddesses.

oa, India: An awesome bikini destination in India, Goa is quite popular among international tourists especially Europeans and Americans. Head to Anjuna Beach, Ozran beach, Vagator Beach and Arambol Beach to enjoy a fun-filled holiday experience.

Sydney, Australia: Australia’s famous harbour city, Sydney is a perfect getaway with beautiful beaches like Coogee, Manly and Bondi. Relax under the sun and enjoy water sports like sea surfing for unlimited fun and adventure.

Phi Phi Island, Thailand: Loh Ba Gao Bay, situated on the other side of the main port on Phi Phi island, is simply awe-inspiring. The warm breeze swaying the coconut palms, the serene blue water and the majestic view is all you need for a relaxed beach day.

Mamanuca Islands, Fiji: Mamanuca Islands in Fiji is home to some of the most sought after private islands in the world. Impressing all the beach babies, this place will let you enjoy floating bars along with diving, surfing and much more.

Miami, Florida, US: The much popular beach destination, Miami is ideal in every aspect. From miles and miles of sandy beaches, to gorgeous landscapes, awesome weather and astonishing bikini beauties, this place is indescribable.