Rangoli, a popular folk art, is made in homes during auspicious occasions across India. Known as Kolam in the south to Alpona in West Bengal, these colourful patterns and designs are popularly made in the southern states of India during Pongal. Made with varied materials — from special rangoli powder to ground rice powder to flowers, people across ages and communities sometimes spend hours trying to create intricate patterns in front of their house doors. But everyone can do with some inspiration when it comes to deciding on the design of the rangoli, which is why we've brought these lovely designs for reference. Check them out here.