Pongal 2017: 10 beautiful Kolam designs to make this harvest festival

Pongal, the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu falls on January 14, this year. It is a four day festival and is celebrated by Tamilians worldwide. The festival marks the appreciation and devotion of the people to the Sun God, asking for blessings for a good harvest. The festivities include boiling of the first rice of the season and offering it to the Sun God. Besides this, people draw kolams or colourful patterns, welcoming Goddess Lakshmi of wealth and prosperity, and for unity and harmonious co-existence. Kolams are mostly drawn using rice flour, chalk powder or white rock powder but during Pongal, beautiful and intricate patterns are drawn using different colours. The patterns are known as Raangolee in Maharashtra, Aripan in Mithila, Golam in Kerala, Muggulu in Andhra Pradhesh, Hase and Raongoli in Kannada. Click through to see beautiful kolam designs that you could make during Pongal celebrations this year. (Source: webneel.com)

Kolams, the traditional drawings, are made using rice flour, white rock powder or chalk powder. Often other natural or synthetic colours are also used. It is mostly seen in front of households in southern states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. (Source: Pinterest)

Kolams are known as Raangolee in Maharashtra, Aripan in Mithila, Golam in Kerala, Muggulu in Andhra Pradhesh, Hase and Raongoli in Kannada in Karnataka etc. (Source: webneel.com)

Kolams range from simple to complex, but are mostly made using basic geometry lines, and consist of curved loops, drawn around a grid of dots. (Source: webneel.com)

Drawing the traditional kolams are believed to bring prosperity, happiness and unity in households. Although colourful ones are made during festivities like Pongal and Margazhi and special events, mostly simple white ones are drawn, commonly by the women of the family. (Source: webneel.com)

There are interesting stories as to why are kolams drawn. One being, kolams were drawn in coarse rice flour earlier, so that the ants wouldn't have to travel too far for a meal. (Source: vinns.in)

Kolams are primarily belived to be drawn as a sign of warm welcome to everybody, especially Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. (Source: Mathanki Kodavasal/Flickr)

Rangoli and rangavalli muggu are variants of kolams. Rangolis are made using coloured powders especially in the northern states during festivals like Diwali. (Source: Pixabay)

According to folklore, the lines must be drawn completely as they symbolically signify the prevention of evil spirits and ghosts from entering the house. (Source: Let's book/Flickr)