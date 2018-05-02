1 / 9

Often, a stray line, a paragraph written by somebody you have never met can heal you in ways unknown to you. Poetry, perhaps, is the finest creation there is and it often stays with you when no one does. Celebrating the joy of expressing emotions in the form of poetry, May 2 is celebrated as Poem On Your Pillow Day. As the name suggests, people share poems with their friends or quietly slip one onto their pillow. Well, in case you want to, here are poems or snippets of them that you can share with your loved ones. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)