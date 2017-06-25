Pitter-patter rain drops: 8 things that we love about monsoons

It fills the world with joy and freshens up nature like never before. Monsoons leave a wisp of magical ensnare with rain drops! While it can be a little troublesome at times, rain gives a lot of reasons to love the season. Take a look at these things that make for a perfect rainy day.



A rain dance is all you need to boost yourself in monsoons! (Source: File Photo)

Can anyone ever forget the joy of sailing paper boat in rain water? (Source: File Photo)

A pile of pakoras are all you need on a rainy day. (Source: File Photo)

Do you remember sulking in the traffic on a rainy day? Well, the droplets have the power to uplift your mood and leave you grinning ear-to-ear. Keep your monsoon playlist ready! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Rains and romance go hand-in-hand! (Source: File Photo)

Get drenched and feel the magic. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The air seems so fresh that you fall in love with everything! (Source: File Photo)