Pitra Paksha 2017: People pay homage to their ancestors across India

Mahalaya Amavasya is observed with prayers and devotion by believers at the end of the Pitru Paksha period. Considered the most important day of the Pitru Paksha period, Mahalaya Amavasya is considered auspicious because the devotees believe Goddess Durga began her journey from Mount Kailash along with her children and returns to our planet on this day. This year, Mahalaya Amavasya falls on September 19 and timings for conducting the shradha puja is between 1:13 pm to 3:35 pm.

The rituals are conducted in the presence of a priest.

The 16-day period of Pitra Paksha falls on the second fortnight of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.

Devotees pay homage to their forefathers today.

They believe that doing the shraddh rites during this period will ensure their ancestors find peace in heaven.

People performing Tarpan on Mahalaya which marks beginning of Devi Pakshya and end of Pitri Pakshya, at Jagannath Ghat, on the banks of river Hooghly (Ganga) on September 19, 2017. Tarpan is a ritual where offering are made to ancestors believed to be in a different world. Mahalaya marks the beginning of Durga Puja — largest religious carnival in this part of world.

According to beliefs, auspicious events are not planned or conducted during this period.