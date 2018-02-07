1 / 9

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could step out in a gunny sack and still manage to look beautiful. So it's no surprise when the world stops and stares every time she waltzs onto red carpets and Bollywood parties in gorgeous gowns.We thought it's time you treat your eyes to some of that sheer gorgeousness, because the former Miss World, in the last one year or so, has managed to look nothing short of stunning. Starting from her dreamy rendezvous at the Cannes last year to looking heavenly in a tulle Gauri and Nainika Karan gown, here are pictures of the beauty bringing her A-game to the red carpet and Bollywood parties.