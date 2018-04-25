1 / 7

Thrissur Pooram is an annual Hindu temple festival held in Kerala at the Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur, Kerala. Pooram denotes the day when the moon rises with the Pooram star in the Malayalam calendar month of Medam. One of the most famous festivals of Kerala, thousands of people from all over the state come together and many ornamented and decorated elephants are displayed on this day. (Source: Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)