PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma dazzle as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Anushka Sharma walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at a charity fashion show for NGO Mijwan Welfare Society on Sunday (March 5) in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The two actors, who will be seen together in The Ring, dazzled in white at the fashion show. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about women empowerment, SRK said that women need no saving as they are the ones saving us all. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Named after a village in Uttar Pradesh, NGO Mijwan Welfare Society was founded by poet and Shabana Azmi's late father Kaifi Azmi. The actor feted the veteran actress for putting on such a grand show. Its goal is to create employment opportunities for women and revive chikankari embroidery. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Infusing a modern touch to traditional outfits, Malhotra's collection spelled magic as models displayed his creations on the ramp. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Twitter)

While the spotlight was on pastels in the collection for Mijwan Fashion Show, a few ensembles were also seen in shades of blues, red and ombre. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram)

Sharing a sneak-peek from the spectacular show, Manish Malhotra thanked both the stars for gracing the event as showstoppers! (Source: Manish Malhotra/Twitter)

Looking dapper in a chikankari black and white kurta, Shah Rukh walked down the ramp for the designer. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

"I would like to thank Shabanaji and Manish for giving me this opportunity. We are all old friends and I genuinely love to be a part of this initiative," SRK said at the event. (Source: Photo - Varinder Chawla/Text - IANS)

The actor called the initiative "heartfelt" and "beautiful". (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a glittery white ensemble designed by Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actress sashayed down the ramp in her white royal lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla)