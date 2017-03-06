Latest news
PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma dazzle as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

Updated on March 6, 2017 5:49 pm
  • shah rukh khan, anushka sharma, manish malhotra, mijwan fashion show, shah rukh anushka, srk anushka, srk anushka the ring, shah rukh anushka, mijwan srk anushka, indian express, indian express news

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Anushka Sharma walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at a charity fashion show for NGO Mijwan Welfare Society on Sunday (March 5) in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    The two actors, who will be seen together in The Ring, dazzled in white at the fashion show. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Talking about women empowerment, SRK said that women need no saving as they are the ones saving us all. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Named after a village in Uttar Pradesh, NGO Mijwan Welfare Society was founded by poet and Shabana Azmi's late father Kaifi Azmi. The actor feted the veteran actress for putting on such a grand show. Its goal is to create employment opportunities for women and revive chikankari embroidery. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Infusing a modern touch to traditional outfits, Malhotra's collection spelled magic as models displayed his creations on the ramp. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Twitter)

    While the spotlight was on pastels in the collection for Mijwan Fashion Show, a few ensembles were also seen in shades of blues, red and ombre. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram)

    Sharing a sneak-peek from the spectacular show, Manish Malhotra thanked both the stars for gracing the event as showstoppers! (Source: Manish Malhotra/Twitter)

    Looking dapper in a chikankari black and white kurta, Shah Rukh walked down the ramp for the designer. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    "I would like to thank Shabanaji and Manish for giving me this opportunity. We are all old friends and I genuinely love to be a part of this initiative," SRK said at the event. (Source: Photo - Varinder Chawla/Text - IANS)

    The actor called the initiative "heartfelt" and "beautiful". (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a glittery white ensemble designed by Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    The actress sashayed down the ramp in her white royal lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were all smiles at the Mijwan Fashion Show. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

