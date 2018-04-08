1 / 12

Orthodox Christian believers are observing Easter, a week later than the religious holiday was celebrated this year by Western churches. In several parts of the world where Christians use the Julian calendar as used by some eastern or Orthodox churches, instead of the Gregorian calendar, the date may vary and usually falls a little later as months in this calender are longer. Click through to see photos of Orthodox Easter from Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Kosovo among others.



Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill conducts the Orthodox Easter service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow. (Source: AP)