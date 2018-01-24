1 / 13

The Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival — which started in Monaco on January 18, and is set to end on January 28 — is one of the most prestigious and largest circus in the world. From stunning stunts to enchanting troupe performances, the event sees all that is bizarre and awe-inspiring. This time around, the performances by animals like elephants, giraffes, horses and tigers lit up the stage as stuntsmen lead the animals around during the show. The event was attended by the royals of Monaco as well and was a huge success. Check out some highlights here. (Source: AP Photo)