2017 might not exactly have been the year of Bollywood debutants, but Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are slowly getting there. The duo who are set for their debuts next year, with Kapoor starring opposite Ishan Khattar in Karan Johar's Dhadak, and Khan sharing screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, they have already started delivering on the fashion front. Resplendent in gorgeous designer lehengas to acing the latest trends, these young ladies are going out, all guns blazing. With the year coming to an end, let's take a look at few of their best fashion moments. (Source: Varinder Chawla)