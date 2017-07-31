Alia, Ranveer, Shilpa, Huma and other celeb showstoppers at ICW 2017

While veterans like Anamika Khanna and Rohit Bal opened the India Couture Week, Manish Malhotra's dazzling collection brought the show to a close.

Young and vivacious Disha Patani added glamour to the Manav Gangwani's show at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2017 when she walked as a showstopper in black trousseau with 'maang tikka' adding drama to her looks. Gangwani, who has styled the likes of Kangana Ranaut and many more, celebrated India with his line titled "India @ 70". It was an amalgamation of the rich heritage of India along with modern edgy elements that are incorporated in each garment.

Disha Patani rocks her dashing avatar with a million dollar smile.

Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty dressed up in a glittery outfit looked no less than a princess for designer-duo Shyamal and Bhumika's maiden show at India Couture Week (ICW) 2017 on Day 3. The designer duo showcased their new couture collection titled "The Princess's Soiree" and this made their debut on the platform. Shyamal and Bhumika took inspiration from rich Indian heritage and history and used its precious crafts and artisanal techniques to create couture collections relevant to modern day sensibilities. (Source: Text by IANS/ Photo by APH images)

On Day 4 of India Couture Week, Dia Mirza closed designer Anju Modi's show on Thursday by sashaying down the "environment friendly" runway in a traditional outfit, which is a part of the 'Sunehri Kothi' (Golden chalet) collection.

A nature lover, Mirza felt overjoyed to walk in a creation inspired by nature on the ramp here. The "Bajirao Mastani" designer chose a good combination of green and maroon for her lehenga in organza.

Bhumi turned out to be a perfect showstopper in blue outfit. "I felt so comfortable walking in this outfit and I can wear this at any point of my life," she told reporters.

It was not just the showstopper Bhumi Pednekar who added glamour to her show at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2017, but the finest selection of colours also made designer Reynu Taandon's collection a little more chic, classy and elegant. A perfect balance of traditional handwork, Taandon's collection titled "CYAN" was inspired by peacock blue hues. Click through to see more from Taandon's collection titled "CYAN", inspired by peacock blue hues and had other colours like bold whites, glittering gold complementing them.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who walked for designer Monisha Jaising at India Couture Week (ICW) 2017 on Day 5. (Source: Text by IANS/ Photo by APH images)

The actress was seen wearing Oprah coloured dress which according to the designer is the colour of bride in India The fabrics of the dress was benarasi brocade. (Source: Text by IANS/ Photo by APH images)

Actor Arjun Rampal transported fashionistas back to his supermodelling days when he hit the ramp in a black bandhgala and pants with designer Rohit Bal's newly introduced cock motif on the opening day of the India Couture Week (ICW) in New Delhi. On the first day of the gala, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Bal, known for his intricate designs with lotus and peacock motifs, surprised all with his new patented motif - cock. (Text: IANS; Photo: APH Images)

Rampal entered with a huge smile for the audience. Though the former supermodel nailed the walk, it seemed like there was some confusion about his exit. "Arjun is a pro. He had already done his round. It was perfect. At the end, when everyone walked in, there was no set schedule because the crowd wanted Arjun back again with Rohit," said Sethi. (Text: IANS; Photo: APH Images)

Gaurav Gupta's couture collection that took references from the "sculptures found in the realm of a mythological forest", looked even more dreamy when actress Aditi Rao Hydari closed the designer's show at the ongoing India Couture Week (ICW).

One could see all the "enchantment" on her garment. She also told IANS how intimidated she is by the models.

Young guns Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh walked the ramp for celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Maalhotra said the choosing the actors as showstoppers were obvious as they signify the "young and different".

Ranveer Singh who is known for his quirky sartorical choices was dressed in a blue sherwani with intricate gold embroidery. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, wore a biege and silver dress with a long train and looked like a princess.

Actress Huma Qureshi set the temperature soraing as she walked the ramp on the final day of India Couture Week 2017 for designer Rina Dhaka. The actress looked ethereal in a silver-gold outfit.

The gorgeous outfit was accesorised with some statement diamond neckpiece and added much drama to the ensemble.