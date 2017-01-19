Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively: Best and worst dressed celebs at the People’s Choice Awards 2017

The 43rd People's Choice Awards 2017 witnessed Hollywood's hottest stars walking down the red carpet in dazzling designer wears. Much like other star-studded events, the People's Choice Awards had it's own share of best and worst dressed celebs. Style icon Blake Lively made a stunning appearance in a metallic fringe mini dress from Elie Saab’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection, while Priyanka Chopra wowed in Sally LaPointe separates. And like always, Jennifer Lopez managed to look like royalty in a beautiful Reem Acra gown. Let's take a walk down the red carpet with the stars and see who wore what. (Source: AP)

HIT: Making heads turn, Jennifer Lopez landed at the red carpet in a long black Reem Acra gown with puffed shoulders. The gown's bejewelled bodice is reminiscent of a regal Indian headdress and is a stunner. Carrying a silver clutch and silver earrings, JLo neatly tied her hair in a ponytail to finish off the look. The singer complemented her look with smokey eyes, a neutral lip shade and several rings. (Source: AP)

HIT: Slaying it in a strapless fringed Sally LaPointe peach separates, Priyanka Chopra looked bright and beautiful at the People's Choice Awards this year. Not only did she win her second award for the TV show Quantico, she impressed onlookers with her flirty fun dress. The actress wore silver strappy heels and earrings to complement her look. (Source: AP)

MISS: Ashley Greene missed the mark at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in a lavender three-fourth Jeffery Dodd dress. She teamed the outfit with a pair of silver stilettos and went for a messy hair look - neither of which worked with the lavender of the dress. (Source: AP)

HIT: Casting a bewitching spell in her orange tailor-fitted Veronica Beard pantsuit with a plunging neckline, Ruby Rose made an exquisite entry at the People's Choice Awards 2017. The actress rounded her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo pumps and deep burgundy lips that minted magic for her. (Source: AP)

MISS: 'The Big Bang Theory' fame actress Mayim Bialik's three-fourth red dress was a let-down from her gorgeous thigh-high slit 2016 look. The actress kept it simple with minimal make-up and contrasting grey-pointed heels. While her look isn't a disaster, it's quite boring for a red carpet appearance, and we have come to expect better from her. (Source: AP)

HIT: Jada Pinkett Smith was seen wearing a floor-sweeping black Dolce and Gabbana gown with netted deep neck-line and pleats at the bottom and she looked ravishing. Long silver earrings and a funky silver solitaire rounded her look. (Source: AP)

MISS: A bizarre silver jumpsuit with bright white cups, Kristen Bell's outfit was a disaster for the evening. Way too flashy, she failed to live up to her fashionista image. (Source: AP)

HIT: Sensuous yet peppy, we loved the sophisticated look by Sofia Vergara in a Marchesa Pre-Fall 2017 dress. The glittery gold-beaded strappy top with a white calf-length ruffled-hem skirt looked lovely on her. A pair of Christian Louboutin sandals rounded her look. (Source: AP)

HIT: Sarah Jessica Parker styled herself in a beautiful, off-the-shoulder asymmetrical layered bronze midi-dress and matching bronze gloves. The outfit gave the Sex in the City star a tad-bit of a Xena, the Warrior Princess feel. (Source: AP)

HIT: Victoria Justice's beaded Yousef Aljasmi mini-dress complemented her petite figure. The outfit was intricately sequinned with beads, gems and jewels — it's like a dress full of accessories! She teamed the stunner with golden strappy heels and we totally love that gold burgundy lip colour as well! #StyleGoals anyone? (Source: AP)

MISS: Dressed in a floral black top and skin-tight pants, Melissa McCarthy failed to make an impression with her red carpet look. Though we like the silhouette of the outfit, the floral print is way too busy and in-your-face, which does not look flattering at all. Her black strappy peep-toes also look a bit off. We would have preferred a more fine print or solids for the trouser-suit. (Source: AP)

HIT: Blake Lively dared to bare in a shimmery see-through mini by Elie Saab. The actress wore matching Lorraine Schwartz long earrings and accessorised it with a Roger Vivier clutch. Her black-and-silver stilettos perfectly matched her bold look. (Source: AP)