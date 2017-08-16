Benefits of PEAR: Here are 9 reasons why the wonder fruit is good for you

If you have the humble pear fruit lying around at your house right now, it's time you take a bite from it. Yes, as much as it makes for a great healthy snack, it is rich in fibre content and other vital nutrients and minerals. If you aren't really a great fan of fruits or veggies, then the extracted juice of the fruit is just as healthy. While it is known to be a low-calorie fruit, the pear also contains rich antioxidants and is even known to prevent cancer. What more, it even helps build the immunity level in the body. Here are all the reasons why pear is a wonder fruit that should be a must in your fruit bowl, if it isn't already. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The presence of vitamin C, vitamin K, and copper in pears fights against free radicals that damage our body cells. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

One of the best benefits of pears include the presence of fibre, which reduces the cholesterol in the body and thereby protects us from heart diseases. Daily intake of fiber rich food like pears can reduce the risk of stroke by up to 50 per cent. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The high content of fibre present in pears binds to the carcinogenic cells by removing them and prevents colon cancer. A pear a day can prevent breast cancer by up to 34 per cent in women after menopause. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Pears, when compared with other fruits, have less chance of allergenic reactions when eaten and thus are one of the few fruits that can be given to infants. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The high content of anti-oxidants like vitamin C and copper helps in boosting the immune system of the body to fight against various diseases. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Bone problems are very common these days. So in order to keep those bones healthy and prevent osteoporosis, it is very important to maintain the pH of the body and eat recommended amount of calcium daily. The pH of the body can be maintained through diet by consuming fruits and vegetables daily. Boron rich pears can help to absorb the calcium consumed easily. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The high glucose content in pears gives you instant energy when you feel weak. It gets absorbed very quickly by the body and converts into energy. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Folic acid is very important for a pregnant woman to keep the baby safe from birth defects. Folic acid present in pears can help you in this issue, and it is recommended to use it regularly during the pregnancy. (Source: Thinkstock Images)