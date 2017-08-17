Parsi New Year 2017: How people are celebrating Navroz across India

One of the most significant festivals of the Parsi community, Navroz or the Parsi New Year is celebrated every year by the single largest group of the Zoroastrian religious community on the spring equinox, which falls between July and August. This time around, it is being celebrated on August 17. Take a look at how people all across the cities of India are making merry on this auspicious day.



Members of Parsi community at Seth Pirojshah Ardeshir Patel Agiary in Andheri greet each other and celebrate Parsi New Year! (Source: Express Photo by Santosh Parab)

A couple endearingly hug and celebrate Navroz at Seth Pirojshah Ardeshir Patel Agiary in Andheri. (Source: Express Photo by Santosh Parab)

A father kisses his daughter after celebrating the Parsi New Year. (Source: Express Photo by Santosh Parab)

The celebrations begin on the eve of the New Year and is known as Pateti. The Parsis dress up in their best traditional clothes and visit ‘Agiary’ also known as fire temples. (Source: Express Photo by Santosh Parab)

People pray for prosperity, health and wealth on this day. (Source: Express Photo by Santosh Parab)

A Parsi woman prays at a fire temple on the occasion of their new year, Navroze, in Thane, Mumbai. (Source: PTI Photo)

Parsi women greet each other on the occasion of Parsi New Year 'Navroze' in Mumbai. (Source: PTI Photo)

Parsi community people take rounds at a fire temple on the occasion of the Parsi New Year. (Source: PTI Photo)

People from Parsi community greet each other on their new year, Navroze, in Ahmedabad. (Source: PTI Photo)

Dressed in white, people from Parsi community cut a cake to celebrate their new year in Ahmedabad. (Source: PTI Photo)

Zoroastrians dedicate the day to cleaning their minds and souls from the evil deeds and thoughts that they possessed till then and renew their spirits wit positivity, peace and love. (Source: PTI Photo)

A Parsi family poses for a selfie on the occasion of Parsi New Year 'Navroze', in Mumbai. (Source: PTI Photo)

Parsi women wear traditional attires and exchange greetings on the occasion of Navroze. (Source: PTI Photo)