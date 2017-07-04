Paris Fashion Week: Sonam Kapoor walks the ramp for Ralph and Russo; Thom Browne goes big with man skirts

Paris Fashion Week has been an interesting mix so far. Ralph and Russo's collection, for which Sonam Kapoor turned the showstopper saw big Ottoman-style cone hats, strapped under the chin, defining many of the shimmering gowns doused with lashings of embroideries and sequins. There were feathers too. Plumes shot out from large shoulder sections, down a cinched 60s skirt, across the arm like a bird's wing, and then down the chest on one black-and-silver, traffic-stopping gown that evoked a peacock with its tail feathers down. There were plenty of great dramatic moments.



Christian Dior feted its 70th birthday at Paris' Couture Week on July 4 in style with an accomplished, star-filled show that mapped the iconic house's expansion across the world. It was an unabashed, encyclopedic celebration of femininity in all its guises for Maria Grazia Chiuri, the house's first female designer.



Designer Bertrand Guyon took iconic Parisian couturier Elsa Schiaparelli's passion for painting to produce a diaphanous collection of couture gowns that fluttered by guests at Paris' Place Vendome. At Proenza Schouler's show it was a creative collection in black, white and shot with flame red. Parisian-style tuxedo jackets in exaggerated proportions had side sections that were snipped away, and sported oversize pockets. Also, floral motifs and floral lace were used abstractly on layered gowns to blurredly confuse the eye and make a play on depths. Here's a look at the highlights. (Source: AP)