With high-street brands like Lanvin, Lacoste and Christian Dior displaying their collections on the runway, the Paris Fashion Week kickstarted on February 27 and is set to close on March 6. While Lacoste chose to delve into the history of the brand and came out with botanical prints and logos of endangered species, others like Lanvin, the oldest surviving French fashion house, had high expectations to live up to with their new Chinese ownership. But did they? Check out the highlights from the runway at the Paris Fashion Week here. (Source: AP) A model wore a creation for Maison Margiela's ready-to-wear fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Source: AP)