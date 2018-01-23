1 / 8

Paris Couture Fashion Week 2018 kickstarted in the French capital on Jan 22, with top brands like Chanel and Dior showcasing their spring-summer couture collection. With innovative designs and mesmerising hues, the show had an interesting start and promises to unfold more delightful pieces as it goes on until January 25. With gowns, tweed jackets and floral applique work, the designs had much to offer a fashion connoisseur. Here's a sneak-peek into the trendiest designs on the ramp blended with natural elegance and botanical surroundings. Check out the pictures. (Source: AP)