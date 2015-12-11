Paradise on earth: Stunning photos of fresh snowfall in Kashmir
Tourists enjoy Shikara rides at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Dec. 11 as snow covered Zabarwan mountains are seen in the background after the season's first snowfall. (Source: PTI)
A train moves on snow covered railway tracks after season's first snowfall, in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Dec 11. (Source: PTI)
Shepherds with the herd of sheep at a snow covered area after first heavy snowfall, near Mughal Road in Shopian district on Dec. 12. (Source: PTI)
Plains in Kashmir Valley received season's first snowfall on Dec 11, with the ski resort of Gulmarg recording 22 inches of fresh snowfall. A view of snow covered Pir Pajal Ranges in Peer Ki Gali, Jammu & Kashmir on Dec 10. (Source: PTI)
Kashmiri women walk on the snow-covered Mugal Road near Pir Panjal ranges in Shopian. (Source: PTI)
Vehicles move slowly on Srinagar-Gulmarg Road near Tangmarg during heavy snowfall. (Source: PTI)
Kashmiri villagers walk on a snow-covered at Mugal Road during snowfall in Shopian. (Source: PTI)
Children throw snowballs on each other on the snow-covered Mughal Road near Pir Panjal ranges in Shopian. (Source: PTI)