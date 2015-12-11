Latest News

Paradise on earth: Stunning photos of fresh snowfall in Kashmir

Updated on December 13, 2015 5:24 pm
    Tourists enjoy Shikara rides at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Dec. 11 as snow covered Zabarwan mountains are seen in the background after the season's first snowfall. (Source: PTI)

    A train moves on snow covered railway tracks after season's first snowfall, in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Dec 11. (Source: PTI)

    Shepherds with the herd of sheep at a snow covered area after first heavy snowfall, near Mughal Road in Shopian district on Dec. 12. (Source: PTI)

    Plains in Kashmir Valley received season's first snowfall on Dec 11, with the ski resort of Gulmarg recording 22 inches of fresh snowfall. A view of snow covered Pir Pajal Ranges in Peer Ki Gali, Jammu & Kashmir on Dec 10. (Source: PTI)

    Kashmiri women walk on the snow-covered Mugal Road near Pir Panjal ranges in Shopian. (Source: PTI)

    Vehicles move slowly on Srinagar-Gulmarg Road near Tangmarg during heavy snowfall. (Source: PTI)

    Kashmiri villagers walk on a snow-covered at Mugal Road during snowfall in Shopian. (Source: PTI)

    Children throw snowballs on each other on the snow-covered Mughal Road near Pir Panjal ranges in Shopian. (Source: PTI)

