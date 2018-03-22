1 / 9

Priyanka Chopra impressed all in an Ester Abner outfit at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala recently. For the red carpet, the Quantico actor wore a white satin pantsuit with fringe detailing at the hem of her blazer and the sleeves. However, instead of opting for a traditional power outfit feel, stylist Cristina Ehrlich kept it sultry by teaming the suit with a risque black semi-sheer camisole. Chopra went with a minimalist approach towards accessories with just a slim chain with a star locket around her neck and a longer chain with a medallion that tastefully adorned the actor’s décolletage. (Source : AP)