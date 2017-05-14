Latest News
Pancake Art: When those smatterings of cooked batter become works of art to gladden your heart

Published on May 14, 2017 7:03 pm
    Easy to cook, and delicious to taste, pancakes are easy to like. Most of us have it for breakfast, and we are not complaining. But the best part about the dish is it's versatility. Available in sweet and savoury options, there are different types of pancakes you can cook and meet. But apart from experimenting with the recipe, there are people who experiment with the way the dish 'looks'. Yes, you read that right. Pancake art is a thing, and there are people who are great at it. If you do not believe us, see these! Is it a cat? Well, not really. (Source: thepancakeparty/ Instagram)

    Can you eat that? Yes you can, (Source: dirtees/ Instagram)

    This is when Star Wars is edible. (Source: drdancake/ Instagram)

    See, this is what we are talking about. (Source: keinagaki/ Instagram)

    Eat this, go on. (Source: nanotrash/ Instagram)

    Such an edible rainbow. (Source: nicipixow/ Instagram)

    Isn't this a beauty? (Source: nosketchbookneeded/ Instagram)

    No, this is too pretty t be eaten, (Source: pancakepresents/ Instagram )

    Well, not bad at all. (Source: pepperskeeper/ Instagram)

    This pancake is literally mocking us. (Source: pepperskeeper/ Instagram)

    You can just stare at this without hurting it with a spoon. (Source: pepperskeeper/ Instagram)

    This is bound to melt your heart. (Source: pepperskeeper/ Instagram)

    We dare you to eat this. (Source: saipancakes/ Instagram)

    This is when you can eat the notes. (Source: semininatolyesi/ Instagram)

    This looks more like a toy to play rather than a dish to be eaten. (Source: soonsimbear/ Instagram)

