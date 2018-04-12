1 / 10

Pakistan Fashion Week that is underway in Karachi started with a host of progressive ideas and social issues that the designers addressed and shared through their collections. Defying the diktats, the runway saw 'real-life' models that included plus size beauties, a differently-abled person and the elderly who proved that beauty comes in all sizes and forms. Catch the highlights of Maheen Khan, Hassan Riaz, Boheme Kanwal and other collections on the ramp.



Ace designer Maheen Khan's 'Liberation' collection was complete with brief yet thought-provoking statements on net neutrality, Jinnah's Pakistan, #MeToo, and water crisis. (Source: AP)