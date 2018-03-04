1 / 21

Oscars night is, undoubtedly, THE most glamorous and prestigious event in Hollywood. And the Academy Awards red carpet is also the place where classic fashion meet modern execution. As stars sashay down the red carpet in the most gorgeous — and at times the most bizarre — outfits, what they're wearing becomes as important as who's won the Oscar that evening. That's besides the fact that the red carpet event is as much of an entertainer and out-and-out visual treat for fashion critics and viewers as is the actual award show. In a run-up to the high-profile event on March 5, 2018, we've compiled a list of the most memorable - for better or for worse - gowns to ever grace the Oscars red carpet. (Source: File Photo)