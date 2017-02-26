Latest News

Oscars Flashback: Worst Oscars Dresses of All Time

Published on February 26, 2017 10:00 am
    While some make the heads turn looking glamorous and perfect others turn up as fashion disasters at the Oscars red carpet. Before the 86th Academy Awards here is a look at the worst dressed on the big night through the years.

    Cher, Oscars 1986: Nothing went right for Cher in a black Bob Mackie revealing outfit with a cashmere cape and not to miss a towering 2-foot headpiece made with rooster feathers. She sure looks likes a rooster herself. (AP)

    Demi Moore, Oscars 1989: Ghost actress actually wore bicycle shorts for the red carpet and made her land in the Oscars Hall of Shame.

    Whoopi Goldberg, Oscars 1993: The funny lady wore a jarring purple satin frock coat which had a green lining and slim brocade trousers.

    Bjork, Oscars 2001: When we talk of worst dressed, Bjork's infamous swan dress by Marjan Pejoski comes first to our mind. (Reuters)

    Gwyneth Paltrow, Oscars 2002: The usually flawless red carpet veteran went wrong at the 2002 Academy awards in this Alexander McQueen gown.

    Uma Thurman, Oscars 2004: Uma Thurman stepped out for the red carpet in a couture Christian Lacroix ensemble and was known as Swiss Miss.

    Zoe Saldana, Oscars 2010: The Avatar actress wore a Givenchy gown which surely didn't look like from this world. The different shades of purple were too jazzy.

    Stacy Keibler, Oscars 2012: Former girlfriend of George Clooney, Stacy Keibler resembled a trophy in her golden Marchesa gown. (Reuters)

    Meryl Streep, Oscars 2012: Meryl Streep vowed everyone with her performance in The Iron Lady but her red carpet looks were a sure disappointer. The actress' golden Lanvin gown failed to impress.

    Jennifer Lopez, Oscars 2012: Touted as one of the Best dressed, it was shocking to see singer and actress Jennifer Lopez looking tacky in this Zuhair Murad dress with a plunging neckline. (AP)

    Helena Bonham Carter, Oscars 2013: The King's Speech actress has now become a regular on the Worst Dressed. And her black-and-white Vivienne Westwood dress was not at all meant for the red carpet. We would love to give it a miss. (AP)

