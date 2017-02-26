Oscars Flashback: Worst Oscars Dresses of All Time

While some make the heads turn looking glamorous and perfect others turn up as fashion disasters at the Oscars red carpet. Before the 86th Academy Awards here is a look at the worst dressed on the big night through the years.

Cher, Oscars 1986: Nothing went right for Cher in a black Bob Mackie revealing outfit with a cashmere cape and not to miss a towering 2-foot headpiece made with rooster feathers. She sure looks likes a rooster herself. (AP)

Demi Moore, Oscars 1989: Ghost actress actually wore bicycle shorts for the red carpet and made her land in the Oscars Hall of Shame.

Whoopi Goldberg, Oscars 1993: The funny lady wore a jarring purple satin frock coat which had a green lining and slim brocade trousers.

Bjork, Oscars 2001: When we talk of worst dressed, Bjork's infamous swan dress by Marjan Pejoski comes first to our mind. (Reuters)

Gwyneth Paltrow, Oscars 2002: The usually flawless red carpet veteran went wrong at the 2002 Academy awards in this Alexander McQueen gown.

Uma Thurman, Oscars 2004: Uma Thurman stepped out for the red carpet in a couture Christian Lacroix ensemble and was known as Swiss Miss.

Zoe Saldana, Oscars 2010: The Avatar actress wore a Givenchy gown which surely didn't look like from this world. The different shades of purple were too jazzy.

Stacy Keibler, Oscars 2012: Former girlfriend of George Clooney, Stacy Keibler resembled a trophy in her golden Marchesa gown. (Reuters)

Meryl Streep, Oscars 2012: Meryl Streep vowed everyone with her performance in The Iron Lady but her red carpet looks were a sure disappointer. The actress' golden Lanvin gown failed to impress.

Jennifer Lopez, Oscars 2012: Touted as one of the Best dressed, it was shocking to see singer and actress Jennifer Lopez looking tacky in this Zuhair Murad dress with a plunging neckline. (AP)