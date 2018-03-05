1 / 8

This is THE red carpet of all red carpet events for celebrities around the world. Though always in the spotlight and under pressure to look their best, the Oscars red carpet is the one that is everyone’s prime focus. Which is why a gaffe here is one that is very difficult to live down. Now, as much as Oscars 2018 gave us Nicole Kidman in a mind-blowing Armani Prive gown and Jennifer Garner royal blue Atelier Versace gown, it also gave us Salma Hayek in purple candy sparkle and Viola Davis in a pink faux pas. Here are those who missed the fashion memo for the 90th Academy Awards. (Source: AP, Reuters)