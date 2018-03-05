1 / 8

The Oscars red carpet is the red carpet of all red carpet events for celebrities all across the globe. Each tries to put their best foot forward and make a statement with their sartorial choices. While some leave an everlasting impact, others miss the mark. While the pressure might seem a lot, the brighter side of this is when you dress to kill at the Oscars, you are remembered for ages to come. This year too there have been celebrities who stunned us with their immaculate fashion choices. We loved Nicole Kidman in a mind-blowing Armani Prive gown and Jennifer Garner in a royal blue Atelier Versace gown among others. Here are those who impressed us at the 90th Academy Awards. (Source: AP, Reuters)