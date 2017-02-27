Oscars 2017: Dakota Johnson, Scarlett Johansson, Ginnifer Goodwin make it to the worst dressed list

The Oscars red carpet is an interesting place to be, not just for the gimmicks and celebrity awww-inspiring moments but also for the high-end fashion extravaganza. Over the years, celebs have stunned us and equally horrified us with their colour clash catastrophes, garish gowns and wardrobe malfunctions on the red carpet. This year, much to our dismay, Dakota Johnson, Felicity Jones, Scarlett Johansson, Naomie Harris and a few other celebs made it to the worst dressed list. Take a look.

Ginnifer Goodwin's gown didn't create any magic on the red carpet. For starters, the colour of the gown competes with the carpet and on top of that, the shape feels matronly. Perhaps with a different length and neckline, the gown would have looked better. (Source: Reuters)

We are really disappointed with Dakota Johnson. The actress chose a gold Gucci gown and even though she looked pretty neck-up, we just can't ignore how garish the outfit looks. Was she auditioning for a period drama? (Source Reuters)

Looks like Halle Berry tried to channel a Whitney Houston look here and to an extent she did succeed but there's one thing we can't overlook and it's her embellished, one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown. We just can't get our head around the black sheer detailing of the outfit - looks plain weird. That, for us, spoiled everything. (Source: AP)

We love Scarlett Johansson's edgy new haircut, but that gauzy pink-and-purple printed gown by Alaia is a complete no-no. Also, that chunky textured statement belt did not help at all. (Source: AP)

Cynthia Erivo stepped out in a Paolo Sebastian dress which was plain garish. The actress paired it with Laurence Dacade shoes, a Judith Leiber bag, and jewellery by Tiffany & Co. and Monique Pean. Our eyes are sore from looking at that gown. (Source: AP)

Naomie Harris picked a Calvin Klein By Appointment dress designed by Raf Simons which she paired with yellow suede sandals with asymmetrical crystal straps from CK's fall 2017 collection. Bulgari diamond drop earrings rounded her look. Nothing about this look worked out - seemed a tad out of place, we say. (Source: AP)

We really thought Felicity Jones would have done better but when the actress stepped out in this Dior bridal/ballerina gown, we were a little disappointed. Even though the outfit is not exactly bad, we were expecting something grand on her part. (Source: AP)

Janelle Monáe is known to make quirky and bold fashion statements but this time the actress went just a little too far in this Elie Saab gown and the bejewelled hairband. The dress which looks like a lovechild between a fairy godmother and a Black Swan looked a bit odd on her and considering how busy the work is, we wish she completely skipped that accessory. (Source: AP)

Looks like Leslie Mann was trying to give out Belle in Beauty and The Beast vibes in this strapless gown by Zac Posen. Just that she failed miserably. (Source: AP)

For the fashion connoisseurs, the Oscars red carpet is always a place of wonder. We are elated that the most awaited event of the year - 89th Academy Awards - is finally here and this year too, we saw celebs strutting their stuff in designer gowns. While a few like Priyanka Chopra, Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Taraji P Henson and Karlie Kloss were high on fashion, others like Dakota Johnson and Felicity Jones missed the mark. Here, we take a look at the best dressed celebs at Oscars 2017.

Charlize Theron dazzled in a plunging pleated gold Christian Dior dress with a thigh-high split and ornate Chopard diamond chandelier earrings. (Source: AP)

Emma Stone hi the red carpet in Givenchy Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewellery. (Source: AP)

Karlie Kloss picked a Stella McCartney dress, Nirav Modi jewellery, and a Roger Vivier clutch. (Source: AP)

Jessica Biel looked like a million bucks in a KaufmanFranco dress and Tiffany & Co. jewellery. (Source: AP)

Taraji P. Henson looked gorgeous in a custom Alberta Ferretti dress and Nirav Modi jewellery. (Source: AP)

Alicia Vikander was seen in a Louis Vuitton dress and Bulgari jewellery. (Source: Reuters)

Chrissy Teigen looked like a goddess in a white gown by Zuhair Murad, complete with gold beading, floor-length cape, a thigh-high slit and a matching beaded belt. (Source: AP)

Emma Roberts looked fabulous in a two-tone vintage Armani Privé dress that's totally sustainable. (Source: AP)

Nicole Kidman looked perfect in a body hugging outfit by Armani Privé. (Source: AP)