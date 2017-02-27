Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Taraji P Henson; here’s a look at the best dressed celebs

For the fashion connoisseurs, the Oscars red carpet is always a place of wonder. We are elated that the most awaited event of the year - 89th Academy Awards - is finally here and this year too, we saw celebs strutting their stuff in designer gowns. While a few like Priyanka Chopra, Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Taraji P Henson and Karlie Kloss were high on fashion, others like Dakota Johnson and Felicity Jones missed the mark. Here, we take a look at the best dressed celebs at Oscars 2017.