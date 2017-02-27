Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Taraji P Henson; here’s a look at the best dressed celebs
For the fashion connoisseurs, the Oscars red carpet is always a place of wonder. We are elated that the most awaited event of the year - 89th Academy Awards - is finally here and this year too, we saw celebs strutting their stuff in designer gowns. While a few like Priyanka Chopra, Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Taraji P Henson and Karlie Kloss were high on fashion, others like Dakota Johnson and Felicity Jones missed the mark. Here, we take a look at the best dressed celebs at Oscars 2017.
Charlize Theron dazzled in a plunging pleated gold Christian Dior dress with a thigh-high split and ornate Chopard diamond chandelier earrings. (Source: AP)
Emma Stone hi the red carpet in Givenchy Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewellery. (Source: AP)
Karlie Kloss picked a Stella McCartney dress, Nirav Modi jewellery, and a Roger Vivier clutch. (Source: AP)
Jessica Biel looked like a million bucks in a KaufmanFranco dress and Tiffany & Co. jewellery. (Source: AP)
Taraji P. Henson looked gorgeous in a custom Alberta Ferretti dress and Nirav Modi jewellery. (Source: AP)
Alicia Vikander was seen in a Louis Vuitton dress and Bulgari jewellery. (Source: Reuters)
Chrissy Teigen looked like a goddess in a white gown by Zuhair Murad, complete with gold beading, floor-length cape, a thigh-high slit and a matching beaded belt. (Source: AP)
Emma Roberts looked fabulous in a two-tone vintage Armani Privé dress that's totally sustainable. (Source: AP)
Nicole Kidman looked perfect in a body hugging outfit by Armani Privé. (Source: AP)
Viola Davis looked like a winner in a custom Armani Privé vermillion red silk dress. (Source: AP)