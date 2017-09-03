Onam 2017: Gorgeous photos Malayalis celebrating the harvest festival in Kerala

Onam is celebrated with much fanfare not only in Kerala but by Malayalis across the world. The 10-day festival concludes with Thiruvonam, which - according to folklore - is said to be the day when the beloved demon king Mahabali visits earth. From a nine-course feast called Onasadya to festivities called Onakalikal, Onam is the most important annual festival for Malayalis.

Observed during the month of Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam solar calendar, Kollavarsham, it is celebrated over 10 days. The festival commences on the day known as Atham and culminates on the 10th day, known as Thiru Onam or Thiruvonam, meaning “Sacred Onam Day”.

Interestingly, Onam is celebrated to welcome and honour a demon king. According to popular legend, it is said that on Thiruvonam, the spirit of the demon (asura) King Mahabali visits Kerala and the festival is a preparation to welcome him.

Despite being a demon, Mahabali was known to be generous and kind, and his reign is regarded as the golden era in Kerala, which is why his ‘return’ is so widely celebrated.

People begin the day with an early bath, followed by prayers, and then go on to create Pookalams. New clothes are worn, and families gather to enjoy an elaborate vegetarian feast.

At the Thrikkakara temple in Kochi, dedicated to the Vamana, the celebration begins with a flag hoisting and then continues with dances and performances. The idol of Lord Vamana is dressed and decorated, and then taken on a procession. (Source: PTI)

A performer has his body painted to look like a lion before he takes part in Onam festivities. (Source: Reuters)

Pulikkali is the ‘play of the tigers’ and the performance revolve around the theme of tiger hunting is a big attraction of the Onam. (Sourece: PTI)

Performers painted to look like tigers dance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi. (Source: Reuters)

Games and plays are big part of the celebrations. Here, students participate in a tug of war competition during Onam celebrations at a school in Kozhikode. (Source: PTI)