Oktoberfest 2017: The German beer festival has more to it than just beer

This year marks the 182nd Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. Though the German fall festival initially originated in Germany, it is celebrated across many parts of the world, including United States. Lively music, delicious food and huge pints of beer are the main attractions of the fest. The 16-day festival, which began on September 19 this year and will continue till October 4, also features many games and amusement rides and a traditional Bavarian fair. (Image: AP)

Many people participate in the traditional costume and riflemen parade on the second day of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany. (Image: AP; Text: AP)

The Oktober fest is an important part of Bavarian culture. (Image: AP)

People celebrating the first day of Oktoberfest, 2017. Good food, beer and happiness is what the fest is all about. (Image: AP)

Another attractive part of the fest is that you will find men and women wearing unusual and extravagant hats. (Image: AP)

if you are thinking, this fest is only for adults and older people, think again! Even the cute little kids participate in the traditional costume and riflemen parade. (Image: AP)

As part of the festival, young men and women struggle and fight each other to get hold of the beer! (Image: AP)

According to the traditions, for Oktoberfest, only the 6 breweries in Munich can produce beers. If you bring beer from other breweries, it isn't counted as part of the fest. (Image: AP)

Football team Bayern Munich's coach Carlo Ancelotti and his teammates pose with beer in their hands wearing traditional Bavarian clothes as part of a photo shoot for a brewing company in Munich, Germany. (Image: AP)