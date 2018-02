1 / 11

On one of the most watched runways of the world, the New York Fashion Week started on February 8 and is set to close on February 16. The ramp saw many stunning designs by some of the world's top designers, such as Christian Siriano, Philipp Plein and Indian designer Bibhu Mohapatra. With plus-sized models walking the runway for Siriano and the #MeToo survivors inspiring others by sharing their stories, the show was a fascinating example of how fashion can be used as an expression. Check out the pictures of the show here. (Source: AP)