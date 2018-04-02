1 / 11

Arise Fashion Week, popularly known as Africa's premier fashion showcase event, kickstarted in Lagos, Nigeria recently. The show, which started on March 30, will end today (April 2). British supermodel Naomi Campbell is headlining the line-up, having already walked in two shows at the prestigious turn-out. The show started off with a charity event and is featuring 45 designers from 14 countries like South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, France, the UK, the US, the Caribbean and Nigeria. Scroll down to see more pictures from the show.



British supermodel Naomi Campbell displayed an outfit by Nigeria designer Lanre Da Silva Ajayi during the Arise Fashion Week event in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, March 31, 2018. (Source: AP)