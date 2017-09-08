New York Fashion Week: Supermodels and good friends Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid walk the ramp for Tom Ford

No one ever said Tom Ford didn't know how to make an entrance, or in this case, how to launch Fashion Week with a bang. Ford's show at the cavernous Park Avenue Armory was a celebrity event of major proportion, drawing everyone from Kim Kardashian West to Julianne Moore to Liev Schreiber to Chaka Khan to Ciara to Cindy Crawford. No wonder the opening song on the soundtrack was David Bowie's Fame. (Source: Reuters, Text: AP)

Ford's models emerged, first wearing casual clothes like slouchy, satiny trousers, paired with billowing jackets or blazers with exaggerated shoulders. Some of the trousers hung low enough to expose the wearer's hip bones, under their clingy bodysuits.(Source: Reuters, Text: AP)

Ford said he was going for a '90s vibe, for the kind of energy that my collections had at Gucci (then). And there are a lot of sort of '90s things floating around in fashion right now. There's another thing in fashion now which is 'more is more is more is more' ... but I wanted to have something slicker, sleeker, more streamlined. Really, just to capture the energy of that period.'' (Source: Reuters, Text: AP)

"You know the way women dress today is very different. Day clothes as we knew them don't exist anymore. Women wear jeans, a T-shirt, a great jacket ... and as they go out to lunch or dinner, they pop on a pair of high heels.'' His gowns, he said, were a different thing entirely, which is why he paused the music, lowered the light and then brought out supermodel Gigi Hadid (L) in an elegant ruched gown in dusty rose, with long sequined sleeves. Joining her was good friend Kendall Jenner in a black gown. (Source: Reuters, Text: AP)

Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. (Source: Reuters)

Models present colourful creations by Desigual at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. (Source: Reuters)

Models walk down the ramp for designer Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. (Source: Reuters)